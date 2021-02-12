4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the victims range from their 60s to their 80s. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 31.

Health officials also report 19 more cases, ranging from young children to people in their 70s.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 1,193 confirmed cases, 96 which remain active.

There have been 1,203 recoveries.

