Big Sandy Water District reports water outage due to power outage

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Big Sandy Water District is reporting a power outage at their pump stations Friday.

Officials say a large portion of their system is going to experience low pressure or no water. The Big Sandy Water District said Friday it is working to restore service as soon as possible.

A power line has fallen on Friendship Road. Crews are working with KYTC and Kentucky Power to get it cleared so they can get a generator at one pump station.

Once that’s done, 1,200-1,400 customers in Boyd, Lawrence and Carter counties will have water restored.

This is a developing story.

