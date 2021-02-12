Bond denied for man accused of killing police officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bond has been denied to the man charged in the deadly shooting of a Charleston Police Officer Friday afternoon.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Phillips’ attorney requested a bond he could post, which would allow him to go on home confinement and live with this mother in Cross Lanes. The attorney argued that Phillips was not a risk to the community, and that he is in poor medical condition with a bullet in his spine and shoulder, leaving him in a jail medical unit.

Prosecutor Don Morris argued Phillips shouldn’t be given bail on such a serious charge. He argued a person would likely flee if facing a life sentence, and Phillips has history of driving on a revoked license.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster says the nature of this crime gives her pause in granting release to home confinement, since people have escaped before. “This is as capital of a crime as we get in West Virginia,” Webster said.

The trial is expected to take place in March.

Officer Johnson was shot on December 1.

According to a criminal complaint, Patrolman Cassie Johnson responded to a traffic complaint at 269 Garrison Avenue in Charleston.

During the initial investigation, the person who made the traffic complaint said Phillips illegally parked his red 1999 Dodge Durango on her property.

Documents say Johnson located Phillips as he went out the backdoor of a neighboring home and he admitted the car belonged to him. When Johnson asked for his license, he did not have it.

The complaint goes on to say Phillips eventually started to act aggressively towards Johnson from inside his car. When asked to put his hand behind his back, Phillips refused.

During an altercation, the complaint says Phillips threw Johnson’s handcuffs into the street and pulled out a handgun that was concealed in his waistband.

With his handgun in his right hand, the complaint says Phillips grabbed Johnson’s pistol and holster with his left hand to prevent her from having access to it.

Phillips eventually shot his firearm five times, striking Johnson once in the base of her neck.

Johnson was able to shoot her firearm three times, striking Phillips twice.

Documents say Phillips then left the scene as Johnson’s body laid motionless on the ground.

On December 3rd at 4:00 p.m., Patrolman Cassie Johnson was pronounced dead at CAMC General Hospital.

Phillips was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries in the officer-involved shooting. He was formally charged with murder on December 12.

He was taken to South Central Regional Jail by Charleston Police on December 26.

