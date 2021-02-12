Boone and Logan counties see snow, sleet and rain mix Thursday evening

BOONE/LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a major ice storm hit our region, Mother Nature had more in store -- specifically for those in the southern part of West Virginia.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, snowflakes began coming down in Boone County. The snow picked up as the hour went on, sticking to ground and roads, causing vehicles to have to drop in speeds as they traveled down U.S. 119.

WSAZ traveled from Boone County up to Chapmanville where conditions were relatively similar. Once the snow landed, DOH crews began working to clear U.S. 119 as well as side roads that were covered.

“Same safety precautions we took (Wednesday) night, we need to take Thursday night,” said Travis Knighton, district engineer for the Department of Highways. “We’re still out there fighting this storm and people should remain safe and stay at home if at all possible.”

Knighton said crews are still continuing to work two 12-hour shifts around the clock until they see the end of this storm.

“It’s been a little tricky with the ice (Wednesday) night,” Knighton said. But he said as the temperatures drop, that will make a difference.

WSAZ reached out to Boone and Logan 911 centers, and both reported a few minor crashes Thursday evening.

