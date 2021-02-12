Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics postponed to Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in Huntington have been postponed until Saturday due to the inclement weather, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said Thursday.

Health officials say the clinics scheduled at the old Highlawn Baptist Church and St. Mary’s Education Center for Thursday and Friday have been moved to Saturday, Feb. 13 at Cabell Midland High School. The address is 2300 U.S. 60, Ona, WV 25545.

They ask people to come at the same time their appointment was scheduled Thursday or Friday. For example, if you were scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m., you’re asked to come at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department before Jan. 23 can also go to Cabell Midland High School between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday to receive their second dose.

For more information, call the CHHD COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.

