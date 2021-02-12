Huntington Mayor holds State of the City address

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivered his State of the City address to introduce the proposal for the budget for the Fiscal Year 2022.

He gave a speech Friday afternoon in the Grand Ballroom of the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only certain people were invited to the event.

He says this is the first City Council in over 50 years that isn’t operating from a perspective of scarcity. The mayor says roads are being paved, dilapidated buildings are being removed and employees are getting regularly scheduled raises. However, the problems now have arisen over the years because the city didn’t have the resources to address them head on.

“The state of our city is healthy but not wealthy,” said Mayor Williams.

Mayor Steve Williams says the three priorities for the proposed budget are continued fiscal stability, economic transformation, and overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor said he’s proposing to create a mental health liaison position for the police department. This person will coordinate mental health services for the public on police calls for service. They will also develop an overall program with private and public providers. The mayor says the best practices across the country will be researched to develop the best possibly policy and service for citizens.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire and AFSCME employees are set to get raises. As part of the budget, HPD will get a 2% raise, Huntington fire will get a 3% raise and AFSCME will get 3% raise as well. All professional and administrative employees will also get a 5% raise.

The mayor is also proposing two new positions in the Department of Public Works. One will be a laborer position and the other will be a truck driver position. These will be assigned to central business district of the downtown area. They will perform any and all requests and services for that area. This includes, but is not limited to litter cleanup, removal of graffiti, filling pot holes, curb repairs, snow removal, and other duties as assigned. The mayor has been wanting a full time clean up crew to ensure downtown is clean.

He is also adding a second assistant city attorney position. This is to aid city’s collection efforts. This will allow them to work with finance and public works. $80,304 is budgeted for this position.

$5 million is being budgeted for the capital outlay and improvements. This includes purchasing land for a new Westmoreland fire station, a new fire station at 9th Avenue and 20th Street, and improvements to the old armory building on the West End. They also plan on construction of the 20th street Fire Station.

In the budget, they have planned on the replacement of 5th Street Bridge and 8th Street Bridge. Those projects are expected to begin this year.

Mayor Williams says they are budgeting $1.6 million for paving. This is the same amount as the current fiscal year. $100,000 will be budgeted for the sidewalk replacement program. He says they are on the verge of a scheduled road paving program.

“My goal is to establish a set paving program of our 200 miles of streets wherein we will schedule and know over the ensuing 8 to 10 years what streets will be paved and in what year. An established paving schedule will include paving, maintenance, and restoration. We know that restoration programs lengthen the usable life of a paved street. Expending our resources on building curbs and channeling storm water will not only lengthen the life of a street but will also improve the quality of life of our neighborhoods. By implementing such evidence-based engineering practices, we will be able to upgrade our frequently traveled city streets more often, and the other streets with lighter traffic will be restored to lengthen their lifespan. Gone are the days when streets will go 40 years or more without being paved,” said Mayor Williams.

The mayor also says he believes the Business and Occupation Tax for retail and restaurants should be permanently eliminated. He also believes the regressive fee structure that pays for various services should be reviewed.

Mayor Williams says they’re launching a Project SHINE. It’s a pilot project targeted for the Highlawn neighborhood with the objective to stabilize housing. This would help owner-occupied homes that need rehabilitation. There are up to 140 homes that could be impacted. If it’s successful, it will be expanded into other neighborhoods. He says he is designating $150,000 for this project.

The mayor is also proposing to create a council on public health and drug control policy. This is because there’s an increasing acknowledgement that the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid pandemic are overlapping with issues.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.