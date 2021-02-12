Advertisement

I-64 West closed in Boyd County following multi-vehicle crash

Emergency dispatchers say it's a solid sheet of ice in the crash area.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - I-64 West is closed in Boyd County, after a crash involving at least four semis and two cars.

The accident, involving four semis and two cars, happened a little after 4:30 Friday morning.

Emergency responders tell us two people have been transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries unknown.

They say the crash originally involved the two semis, but cars that were trying to avoid that crash, wrecked or slid off the interstate.

Boyd County dispatchers say I-64 West is a solid sheet of ice in the area, and will be closed between the Catlettsburg and Cannonsburg exits.

The crash is at the Cannonsburg exit off ramp of I-64 west.

I-64 WB traffic is being detoured by the Louisa-Ashland exit, but expect to change that to the Cannonsburg exit.

No time estimation has been given on when I-64 WB will reopen.

