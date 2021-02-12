Ice risk lingers after storm chugs away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A memorable stretch of weather set into Appalachia on Wednesday and Thursday as an ice storm garnered out attention and the news headlines. Full-fledged ice conditions were common in Northern Kentucky (especially along and north of I-64, far western WV including Cabell and Wayne Counties as well as Lawrence and far Southeastern Scioto Counties Ohio). Now looking ahead to Friday and the weekend an overall thaw by day and re-freeze by night cycle will take hold.

Friday will dawn with a low overcast, foggy skies in the hills with patches of mist freezing on some windshields. Overnight temperatures will stay generally near 29 degrees. As the day grows a bit older, the sun’s invisible energy (known as UV, yes the same UV that gives us a sunburn) will penetrate the clouds and allow readings to rise above freezing by mid-day as a thaw begins. Careful of walking anywhere where ice has caked surfaces like tree branches and utility lines since the thaw may result in enough movement to sponsor a new falling limb and new outage. Late day highs will make the 30s to near 40 south.

Saturday and Sunday the next southern storm will approach with a swath of mixed rain, sleet and snow. While odds favor a light event, this pattern is not to be trusted as our computer models have performed poorly at times this winter. Whether sleet, snow or rain, this weekend system does not look potent.

Now by Presidents Day and beyond next week, a new stronger storm looks to deliver a snowy punch though the centroid of the heavy snow with this one will have to wait for our first call. Following this early weekend tempest, the second half of next week and in fact thru the end of February look cold and stormy as in snow and ice stormy, so stay tuned!

