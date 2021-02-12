Man wanted in multiple states on sex offender charges arrested in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was wanted in multiple states for failing to register as a sex offender has been arrested in Charleston after assaulting a bookstore employee.

According to criminal complaints, Shaheed Patton, 28, of South Charleston, was charged with battery and six counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

The criminal complaints say that Patton allegedly encroached a juvenile employee of Taylor Books on Capitol Street on Monday. “She felt threatened by his unusually aggressive behavior so she relocated to a nearby restroom where she armed herself with a personal canister of ‘pepper spray’,” the complaint reads. Patton would later attempt to push her into the restroom.

Patton was found two days later in Charleston, wearing the same clothing he wore on Monday during the incident. He was placed under arrest on battery charges and for failing to register as a sex offender in Georgia and Michigan.

At the Charleston Police Department, Patton was interviewed and admitted to intentionally grabbing the victim, and “eluded to the fact that he was acting on a sexual desire that was unwanted by the victim.”

State Police said Patton was convicted in Michigan in 2019 for fourth degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion.

Patton is being held in South Central Regional Jail with no bond.

