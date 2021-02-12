MU block record about to be broken

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s Jannson Williams is so close to being the King of Swat-land for the Herd. The Newnan, Georgia senior is one block away from being the career leader in rejections. He is currently tied with NBA player Hasaan Whiteside with 182 blocks and they are followed by Adjin Penava, Omar Roland, Charles Jones and Tom Curry. Jannson said this week he is amazed that Whiteside amassed his total in just one year but won’t complain when he sees his name at the top of the list.

Williams should have the record Friday or Saturday when the Herd hosts Middle Tennesse State.

