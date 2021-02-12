Advertisement

Nearly 25,000 eastern Kentuckians still without power

Nearly 25,000 people in eastern Kentucky remain without power Thursday evening due to snow and ice accumulation, according to a release from Kentucky Power.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nearly 25,000 people in eastern Kentucky remain without power Thursday evening due to snow and ice accumulation, according to a release from Kentucky Power.

The company provided the following breakdown of outages in our region: Boyd County (10,328), Carter County (4,735), Greenup County (2,737), Lawrence County (3,741), and Pike County (913).

Kentucky Power officials say estimated restoration times are unavailable because of poor road conditions and ice accumulation that continues to bring tree limbs down.

“Complete restoration is expected to be a multi-day effort,” the company said.

It reports that nearly 800 workers are out working to restore power to those affected.

