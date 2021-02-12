Nearly 25,000 eastern Kentuckians still without power

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nearly 25,000 people in eastern Kentucky remain without power Thursday evening due to snow and ice accumulation, according to a release from Kentucky Power.

The company provided the following breakdown of outages in our region: Boyd County (10,328), Carter County (4,735), Greenup County (2,737), Lawrence County (3,741), and Pike County (913).

Kentucky Power officials say estimated restoration times are unavailable because of poor road conditions and ice accumulation that continues to bring tree limbs down.

“Complete restoration is expected to be a multi-day effort,” the company said.

It reports that nearly 800 workers are out working to restore power to those affected.

