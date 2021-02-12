Advertisement

OSHP: Village of Chesapeake without power; thousands of outages Lawrence County

Troopers say traffic lights at Main Street and SR 7 are out, and it appears the entire village is without power at this time.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it is aware of a power outage in the village of Chesapeake.

Troopers say traffic lights at Main Street and SR 7 are out, and it appears the entire village is without power at this time.

Power companies are still out working, but troopers believe the power outage is more than likely weather related.

At press time, the outage map on AEP’s website said 3,397 people are without power in Lawrence County. However, this number reflects the same number of outages at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Out of the 3,600 power outages in the state of Ohio, almost 3,400 are in Lawrence County.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

