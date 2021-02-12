Police department suggests turning in ‘ex-Valentines’ with active warrants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roses are red, violets are blue, if you have an active warrant, better hope your ex-valentine isn’t out to get you.

A police department in our region is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit by looking for ex-lovers out for revenge.

In a satirical post on Facebook, the Charleston Police Department suggested that those with an ex-Valentine with active warrants give them a call so they could receive a “special holiday offer.”

“Do you have an Ex-Valentine and KNOW that they have an active warrant? Give us a call with their name and exact location and if chosen, they could receive this Special Holiday offer …”

In the post the ‘special offer’ includes, “free transportation, a stay in their five-star luxurious spa, a mouth-watering meal and beverage and a special set of men and woman bracelets.”

The ‘bracelets’ in the post are a set of handcuffs.

❤️ Valentine Day Weekend Special 💔 Do you have an Ex-Valentine and KNOW that they have an active warrant?Give us a call... Posted by Charleston, WV Police Department on Friday, February 12, 2021

The post says callers can remain anonymous and lists the number 304.348.6402.

