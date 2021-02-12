Power outages reported in South Point and Chesapeake

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over 1,000 people are without power in South Point and Chesapeake.

AEP says they’ve restored power to over 4,100 customers as of 8 a.m. Friday. However, more than 1,100 are still in the dark.

Additional line and tree crews have been deployed to the area and are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

According to AEP, power is set to be restored in South Point by noon Saturday.

Crews are out working in Chesapeake.

AEP says customers should sign up for text alerts so you can get updates on your specific address.

Keep checking

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.