Report: Joe Chirico headed to GRC after winning title at Paintsville

Joe Chirico Paintsville football
Joe Chirico Paintsville football(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After leading Paintsville to its first football state title in school history, Joe Chirico is headed the Clark County to take over for George Rogers Clark, according to a number of reports.

Chirico was 86-20 in his time eight years at Paintsville. He took the Tigers to back-to-back Class 1A state title games, defeating Kentucky Country Dat, 38-7 in 2020.

At Paintsville, Chirico won six district titles and four region titles to go along with his two state title appearances in the last two seasons.

