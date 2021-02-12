Report: Joe Chirico headed to GRC after winning title at Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After leading Paintsville to its first football state title in school history, Joe Chirico is headed the Clark County to take over for George Rogers Clark, according to a number of reports.

Chirico was 86-20 in his time eight years at Paintsville. He took the Tigers to back-to-back Class 1A state title games, defeating Kentucky Country Dat, 38-7 in 2020.

At Paintsville, Chirico won six district titles and four region titles to go along with his two state title appearances in the last two seasons.

