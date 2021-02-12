Advertisement

Road closed after tree falls in Huntington

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were back out Friday morning working to removed downed trees and branches after Wednesday’s snow and ice storm.

One of those locations is along Enslow Boulevard in Huntington where a tree came down and took a power line down with it.

Both lanes of the road have been shut down.

AEP was called to come deal with the live wire.

Crews with the Huntington Fire Department and other first responders are on scene working to remove the tree and assess the damage.

