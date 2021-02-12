Advertisement

Roxalana Rd. shut down due to accident

Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.
Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.
Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A three vehicle accident has shut down Roxalana Rd. in Kanawha County, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.

Power outages are reported in the area.

There is no word yet on any injuries or when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier gives ice totals in latest forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier’s latest forecast on ice threat
A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an updated forecast on the snowfall totals
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks ice and snow
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher gives an afternoon update on the expected ice and snow coming to...
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher talks possible ice storm and snow

Latest News

JANNSON WILLIAMS NEAR MU SHOT RECORD
Two warming centers have been set up Thursday night in Greenup County after widespread power...
2 warming centers set up in Greenup County, Ky.
Nearly 25,000 people in eastern Kentucky remain without power Thursday evening due to snow and...
Nearly 25,000 eastern Kentuckians still without power
Cars along Main Street and SR 7 in Chesapeake, Ohio, where traffic lights are out Thursday night.
UPDATE | Cheers heard as power is restored in village of Chesapeake