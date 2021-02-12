Roxalana Rd. shut down due to accident
Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A three vehicle accident has shut down Roxalana Rd. in Kanawha County, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.
Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.
Power outages are reported in the area.
There is no word yet on any injuries or when the road will reopen.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.