Roxalana Rd. shut down due to accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A three vehicle accident has shut down Roxalana Rd. in Kanawha County, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say one of the vehicles flipped into a ditch and into a power pole.

Power outages are reported in the area.

There is no word yet on any injuries or when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.