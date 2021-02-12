Second multi-vehicle crash in Boyd County closes I-64

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a semi and two SUVs is shutting down the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Boyd County.

The crash is at mile marker 183, between the Coalton and Cannonsburg exits.

This is near another accident that happened earlier Friday morning near the Cannonsburg exit.

Boyd County 911 told WSAZ that at least one person was injured.

The major problem is there is a diesel spill that will have to be cleaned up before traffic can resume in those eastbound lanes.

No word yet on how much fuel spilled, nor how long it’ll take to reopen I-64 east.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.