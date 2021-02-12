Advertisement

Second multi-vehicle crash in Boyd County closes I-64

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a semi and two SUVs is shutting down the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Boyd County.

The crash is at mile marker 183, between the Coalton and Cannonsburg exits.

This is near another accident that happened earlier Friday morning near the Cannonsburg exit.

Boyd County 911 told WSAZ that at least one person was injured.

The major problem is there is a diesel spill that will have to be cleaned up before traffic can resume in those eastbound lanes.

No word yet on how much fuel spilled, nor how long it’ll take to reopen I-64 east.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice proposes eliminating the state income tax
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a Thursday afternoon update on the winter storm.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says another round of snow and ice could be expected
Hundreds of people are without power Wednesday night in parts of the Tri-State due to wintry...
Hundreds without power Wednesday night

Latest News

Crash closes I-64 West in Boyd Co.
Crash closes I-64 West in Boyd Co.
Bluefield College forfeits men's basketball game over kneeling during National Anthem
Bluefield College forfeits men's basketball game over kneeling during National Anthem
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 12th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Slick road conditions causing multiple crashes