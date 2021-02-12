Advertisement

Slick road conditions causing multiple crashes

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Slick road conditions Friday morning led to multiple car crashes causing traffic issues in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

According to West Virginia 511 there were five different crashes along I-64 between Culloden and Teays Valley, West Virginia.

In the Culloden area a crash in the westbound lanes has closed one lane of traffic, while both eastbound lanes were closed at around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

The westbound lanes of traffic of I-64 were shut down in Cabell County at the request of crews working on a multi-car crash on I-64 in Boyd County. Crews are asking drivers heading west along I-64 in Cabell County to instead divert to US 52 in Ohio.

