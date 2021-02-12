Slick road conditions causing multiple crashes
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Slick road conditions Friday morning led to multiple car crashes causing traffic issues in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.
According to West Virginia 511 there were five different crashes along I-64 between Culloden and Teays Valley, West Virginia.
In the Culloden area a crash in the westbound lanes has closed one lane of traffic, while both eastbound lanes were closed at around 7:15 a.m. Friday.
The westbound lanes of traffic of I-64 were shut down in Cabell County at the request of crews working on a multi-car crash on I-64 in Boyd County. Crews are asking drivers heading west along I-64 in Cabell County to instead divert to US 52 in Ohio.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.