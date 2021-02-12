Advertisement

Sotheby’s pulls Obama-inspired sneakers from auction

They were set to go on sale $25,000
If you have a spare $25,000 and you need a pair of unique sneakers, you may want to check out an upcoming sale.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – An exclusive pair of Nike basketball sneakers designed in honor of former President Barack Obama were pulled from an auctioneer ahead of their anticipated sale Friday.

The pair of Nike Hyperdunks were set to go on sale for $25,000 at 4:44 p.m. ET Friday, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

A spokesperson for Sotheby’s said the sneakers were withdrawn from sale at the request of the consignor, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

In a previous online listing for the shoes, the auction house said the Nikes are believed to be only one of two pairs in existence. The other was made for Obama in 2009.

Sotheby’s says the pair that was intended for sale was not owned or worn by the former president.

When asked how the sneakers were authenticated, a spokesperson said the auction house is confident they were produced by Nike.

