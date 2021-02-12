Two more coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 76-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman died. This brings the total number of deaths to 244.
41 new cases have been reported since Thursday. There have been 11,750 total COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic.
141 additional individuals have recovered. Overall, there have been 10,213 recoveries.
