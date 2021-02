BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines have shut down all four lanes of US Route 23 Friday afternoon.

This is between Campbells Branch and Savage Branch.

Boyd County 911 says the road will be closed for the next several hours and are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.