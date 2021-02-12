US 35 shut down due to cleanup of crash involving semi
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - U.S. 35 west is shut down after an accident involving a semi truck.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says the crash happened Thursday, but they’re shutting down US. 35 west at State Route 7 Friday so the truck can be removed.
Traffic is being detoured to SR 7 and SR 735 westbound.
It’s estimated to be closed for four hours.
