US 35 shut down due to cleanup of crash involving semi

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - U.S. 35 west is shut down after an accident involving a semi truck.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the crash happened Thursday, but they’re shutting down US. 35 west at State Route 7 Friday so the truck can be removed.

Traffic is being detoured to SR 7 and SR 735 westbound.

It’s estimated to be closed for four hours.

