Advertisement

Warming center open in Hurricane

Putnam County Emergency Management officials opened up a warming center.
Putnam County Emergency Management officials opened up a warming center.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people are still dealing with the after effects of icy severe weather. In Putnam County, thousands of residents are still in the dark. To help out, Putnam County Emergency Management officials opened up a warming center.

“Right now, we could do 25-50 comfortably. We have got some options if we exceeded that,” said Frank Chapman, the EMS director in Putnam County.

Chapman says opening up the center wasn’t easy, because of COVID-19 restrictions that have to be followed. To make sure there is enough room for social distancing, the shelter will open at Valley Park inside one room.

People who chose to stay there have the option to remain until Sunday. They will also have access to bathrooms and showers. A local restaurant is even helping out with food.

“We are offering the dinner at a discounted rate,” said Pamela Matusic, owner of Valley Cakes and Cafe.

Matusic says she doesn’t mind helping out, saying she would expect others to help her. The shelter opened Friday afternoon. Officials say if it gets too crowded, other spaces will be cleared.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
An AEP spokesperson said ice storms can be very damaging for electrical utilities.
UPDATE | Thousands of AEP customers still without power in W.Va.; weekend restoration expected for some
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice proposes eliminating the state income tax
Power restored at Walmart in Boyd County

Latest News

WSAZ
Boyd, Carter, Lawrence county households deal with water outage Friday
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced Friday that he will be stepping aside as of Feb. 28.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart to resign effective Feb. 28
41 new cases have been reported since Thursday.
Two more coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County
Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Meigs County, Ohio.
4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Meigs County