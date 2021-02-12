Warming center open in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people are still dealing with the after effects of icy severe weather. In Putnam County, thousands of residents are still in the dark. To help out, Putnam County Emergency Management officials opened up a warming center.

“Right now, we could do 25-50 comfortably. We have got some options if we exceeded that,” said Frank Chapman, the EMS director in Putnam County.

Chapman says opening up the center wasn’t easy, because of COVID-19 restrictions that have to be followed. To make sure there is enough room for social distancing, the shelter will open at Valley Park inside one room.

People who chose to stay there have the option to remain until Sunday. They will also have access to bathrooms and showers. A local restaurant is even helping out with food.

“We are offering the dinner at a discounted rate,” said Pamela Matusic, owner of Valley Cakes and Cafe.

Matusic says she doesn’t mind helping out, saying she would expect others to help her. The shelter opened Friday afternoon. Officials say if it gets too crowded, other spaces will be cleared.

