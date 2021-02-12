Warming center opens in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The A.D. Lewis Community Center announced Friday morning it will be open as a warming station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are welcome to charge their mobile devices and come in from the cold and warm up with coffee.

All CDC safety guidelines, including wearing of face coverings and social distancing, will be observed.

The A.D. Lewis Community Center is located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue.

