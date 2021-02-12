Advertisement

Warming center opens in Huntington

(Dmytro Smaglov)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The A.D. Lewis Community Center announced Friday morning it will be open as a warming station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are welcome to charge their mobile devices and come in from the cold and warm up with coffee.

All CDC safety guidelines, including wearing of face coverings and social distancing, will be observed.

The A.D. Lewis Community Center is located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice proposes eliminating the state income tax
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a Thursday afternoon update on the winter storm.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says another round of snow and ice could be expected
Hundreds of people are without power Wednesday night in parts of the Tri-State due to wintry...
Hundreds without power Wednesday night

Latest News

Ice storm knocks out power, Walmart closed
Coronavirus in West Virginia
13 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
police lights
Second multi-vehicle crash in Boyd County closes I-64
Crash closes I-64 West in Boyd Co.
Crash closes I-64 West in Boyd Co.