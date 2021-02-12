Weekly COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is opening a weekly coronavirus vaccination site at the Huntington Mall, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday during his COVID-19 press briefing.

The vaccination clinic will be located in the old Sears location at the mall.

“This will become the weekly vaccination site for Cabell County area and once the vaccine supplies allow it, this site can administer up to 3,000 vaccines a day.”

Friday, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and other officials joined the governor’s press briefing virtually from the vaccination site inside the Huntington Mall. He told Gov. Justice the site is already set up and ready to start vaccinating people next week.

“Our partners are very excited. We’re partnered with Cabell County EMS, with Marshall University, with Valley Health, with Mountain Health and Marshall Health.

For more information on how to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine click here.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.