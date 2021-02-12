Advertisement

Weekly COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Huntington Mall

(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is opening a weekly coronavirus vaccination site at the Huntington Mall, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday during his COVID-19 press briefing.

The vaccination clinic will be located in the old Sears location at the mall.

Friday, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and other officials joined the governor’s press briefing virtually from the vaccination site inside the Huntington Mall. He told Gov. Justice the site is already set up and ready to start vaccinating people next week.

“Our partners are very excited. We’re partnered with Cabell County EMS, with Marshall University, with Valley Health, with Mountain Health and Marshall Health.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny

For more information on how to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine click here.

