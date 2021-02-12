Advertisement

W.Va. Delegates introduce bill that could reinstate death penalty

(WJHG)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Delegates have introduced a bill that could reinstate the death penalty under certain conditions.

HB2310, introduced by Geoff Foster (R - Putnam), Tom Fast (R - Fayette), and Ruth Rowan (R - Hampshire), would allow the death penalty to be invoked in some first degree murder cases.

If a defendant is found guilty in a first degree murder trial, juries would have the option of sentencing the person to death or life imprisonment - so long as at least one of 13 conditions are met.

These conditions include the victim being an individual who was killed in the performance of his or her duty (such as firemen or police officers), the murder being the result of controlled substance use, or the defendant having a significant history of violent felony charges.

In HB2310, any death sentence would automatically be reviewed on the record by the Supreme Court of Appeals, who would either confirm the sentence or remand the case for resentencing.

If HB2310 passes, each death sentence would be executed by lethal injection at least three months after the sentencing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice proposes eliminating the state income tax
An AEP spokesperson said ice storms can be very damaging for electrical utilities.
UPDATE | Thousands of AEP customers still without power in W.Va.; weekend restoration expected for some
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a Thursday afternoon update on the winter storm.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says another round of snow and ice could be expected

Latest News

This is between Campbells Branch and Savage Branch.
US 23 shut down due to downed power lines
Keep your Valentine's Day flowers looking fresh
Keep your Valentine’s Day flowers looking fresh
American Heart Month | oral health and heart issues
American Heart Month | oral health and heart issues
That's a Wrap! | Feb. 12
That’s a Wrap! | Feb. 12
The 'King of the High Wire' beings Legoland to new heights
The ‘King of the High Wire’ beings Legoland to new heights