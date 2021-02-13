AEP talks about who gets lights back on first, obstacles restoring outages

CABELL/PUTNAM/WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of West Virginians are still in the dark after an ice storm hit our region Wednesday night into Thursday.

“Right now, we’ve got 58 outages where we still have 100 or more customers out of power,” said Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power.

AEP workers are working around the clock, taking turns on 16-hour shifts trying to restore power to hard hit areas which include Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties. Currently, most areas in those counties are looking at a restoration time of 6 p.m. Sunday meaning, they’d be going about three days without power.

“With this storm and any storm that we face, we have a four-step process and that is to get our critical customers back on first: that’s hospitals, fire departments, (critical places like that),” Moye said, “and then we go for the largest outages.”

Moye said the largest outages are areas with large clusters of people without power.

“If we can do a job and get one thousand customers back on, or do a job that makes the same amount of time and get five back on, we want to do that one-thousand customer job,” he said. “So it’s the large customers, next is smaller groups of customers and (then) finally, individual customers.”

Moye said the ice on tree limbs and wires is an obstacle when it comes to more obstacles and outages.

“When the ice came, it’s clinging onto the trees and that made limbs break, trees fall,” Moye told WSAZ. “That’s what causes the problems and unfortunately the ice is still on the trees, so the longer it stays there, you still have the chance for another limb to break and more outages to occur.”

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says there is potential that more winter weather is on the way, so WSAZ asked Moye if restore times could be even more delayed if more snow, ice or sleet comes into play.

“Even with those conditions persisting, we still brought those numbers down from 45,000 on Thursday morning to 26,000 (Friday), so we’re making good progress. Even if the weather continues to persist, we feel like we’re going to make good progress through the weekend as well.”

AEP brought in an additional 200 workers from Indiana and Ohio before the storm in order to prepare, he says they constantly check the forecast to monitor severe weather and if it happens they’ll come up with a plan to try and restore power as soon as possible.

“If that happens, of course that kind of changes things but we always keep an eye on the weather, we always look at what’s ahead and make a plan to deal with it.”

Moye said customers without power receive alerts of restore times but he said just because your restore time says 6 p.m. on Sunday, doesn’t always mean your power won’t come on until then. He said it’s likely most people will have power restored before that time.

“I hope people understand, between now and then we’re going to be restoring a lot of customers so while you may be getting that outage alert that say that, that’s because that’s what we know right now, but most people will have power well before that.”

For individual outages, AEP says they will be providing updated information.

