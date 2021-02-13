Cats claw out 6th win of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It wasn’t easy but it was a win for Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. The Cats beat Auburn 82-80 getting their 6th win of the 2020-21 season. Isaiah Jackson, Brandon Boston Jr. and Keion Brooks Jr. all scored in double figures for UK while JT Thor hammered out 24 points for Auburn.

Kentucky led by 14 with 10:36 to go in the game but the Tigers made a game of it late where they tied it at 77 all with :46 left. But the Cats answered with a three from Davion Mintz which iced the game.

UK is now 6-13 overall and 5-7 in the SEC. They next play at Vanderbilt on February 17th.

