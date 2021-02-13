Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,440 new cases, 42 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases has fallen again and it appears the state will have a fifth straight week of decline in the number of cases.

Beshear says the numbers are a sign people are doing the right things. He says even those who have been vaccinated still need to wear masks and social distance.

The state reported 1,440 new cases Friday with 42 deaths. The positivity rate was 6.95%.

Kentucky has had a total of 4,253 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored at Walmart in Boyd County
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has the latest weekend forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says two big storms are heading our way
Emergency dispatchers say it's a solid sheet of ice in the crash area.
I-64 West closed in Boyd County following multi-vehicle crash
Slick road conditions causing multiple crashes
police lights
Second multi-vehicle crash in Boyd County closes I-64

Latest News

Governor DeWine
Ohio Gov. DeWine speaks out against school officials pushing back on in-person learning
Power lines throughout West Virginia remain frozen Friday night after an ice storm hit the...
AEP talks about who gets lights back on first, obstacles restoring outages
Thelma Hughes, our latest Hometown Hero, has a time-honored bond with a family she helped out...
Hometown Hero | Thelma Hughes
Some AEP customers have been told their power isn't expected to be restored until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Many forced to cope with no electricity