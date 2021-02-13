COVID-19 Ky. | 1,440 new cases, 42 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases has fallen again and it appears the state will have a fifth straight week of decline in the number of cases.

Beshear says the numbers are a sign people are doing the right things. He says even those who have been vaccinated still need to wear masks and social distance.

The state reported 1,440 new cases Friday with 42 deaths. The positivity rate was 6.95%.

Kentucky has had a total of 4,253 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

