First Warning Forecast | Winter weather threats continue for next several days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is no end in sight yet to the cold and icy conditions the Tri-State has experienced over the past few days. However, this weekend will be relatively “tame” compared to what is on tap for the upcoming week when two more storm systems bring a mixed bag of precipitation.

Freezing drizzle/mist/fog is being seen across a lot of the region Saturday morning as temperatures have bottomed out in the upper 20s to low 30s. This is forming a thin layer of ice and creating slick spots on roadways, leading to hazardous travel conditions. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM.

As the sky stays cloudy, at any point during the day on Saturday will be the opportunity for drizzle/mist, and even spitting snowflakes, falling from the sky. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid 30s, allowing for a brief but welcomed thaw.

Saturday evening quickly falls below freezing again, with overnight temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 20s. Patchy drizzle/mist/fog and a few flakes will continue, renewing the concern for black ice in many locations.

Much of the same will be seen on Sunday, namely, patchy drizzle/mist/snowflakes under a cloudy sky as high temperatures rise to the mid 30s.

More substantial precipitation is set to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. Across southeastern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky, this precipitation will be predominantly snow, while the rest of the Tri-State sees the threat of ice from sleet and freezing rain. The Monday morning commute could be hazardous!

Outside of scattered and lighter precipitation, Monday should be fairly quiet for much of the daytime hours before another round of heavy precipitation arrives towards sunset. A similar setup will occur in which snow favors northwestern zones and sleet/ice favors southeastern zones.

The wintry mix tapers Tuesday morning, giving way to a cloudy and cold afternoon as temperatures stay in the low 30s.

Wednesday will see a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 30s. This will be only a one-day break before another storm system brings the renewed potential for wintry mix starting Thursday. Rain, ice, and snow will all be possible. Impacts linger into Friday morning before tapering Friday afternoon.

Be sure to stay on top of the weather these next several days, and download the WSAZ Weather app!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.