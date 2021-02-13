First Warning Forecast | Winter weather keeps its firm grip

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dreary day on Saturday, Sunday will see similarly dismal conditions. However, this is the calm before the storm - literally - as another winter storm takes shape from Monday into early Tuesday. This will be followed by yet another system during the Thursday and early Friday time frame that looks to bring another wide variety of precipitation types. So, there is certainly no shortage of excitement in the weather department this week!

Temperatures will be at or below freezing Saturday evening and continue to slowly drop overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s Sunday morning. As patchy drizzle/mist/fog and even the potential for a few snowflakes continue, the threat for black ice is renewed for many locations. Be very careful if traveling!

Sunday will be nearly similar as Saturday in terms of weather conditions: namely, expect patchy drizzle/mist/snowflakes under a cloudy sky as high temperatures struggle to rise much past the low 30s.

More substantial precipitation is set to arrive early Monday morning. Across southeastern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky, this precipitation will be predominantly snow, while the rest of the Tri-State sees the threat of ice from sleet and freezing rain. The Monday morning commute is likely to be hazardous!

Outside of scattered and lighter precipitation, Monday should be fairly quiet for much of the daytime hours before another round of heavy precipitation arrives towards sunset. A similar setup will occur in which snow favors northwestern zones and sleet/ice favors southeastern zones.

The wintry mix tapers Tuesday morning, giving way to a cloudy and cold afternoon as temperatures stay in the low 30s.

Wednesday will see a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 30s. This will be only a one-day break before another storm system brings the renewed potential for wintry mix starting Thursday. Rain, ice, and snow will all be possible. Impacts linger into Friday morning before tapering Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures reach the upper 30s.

