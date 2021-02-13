Advertisement

Herd crushes MTSU

Taevion Kinsey scored 25 points in the win
Taevion Kinsey scored 25 points in the win(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Down 14-0 early was no problem for Marshall on Friday night as they beat Middle Tennessee State 107-79. After that initial spurt by the Blue Raiders, Marshall settled in on defense where they allowed just 23 points the final 15 minutes of the first half. History was also made early in the game where Jannson Williams set the career record for blocks when he rejected the shot of Deandre Dishman. The senior had two on the night which gives him 184 for his career.

Four players scored in double figures for Marshall who improve to 11-5 overall and 5-4 in Conference USA. Taevion Kinsey led the Herd in scoring with 25 points on 10-15 shooting from the floor. Andrew Taylor had 16 with Jarrod West and David Early adding 15 each. All of Early’s points came from behind the three point line.

The same two teams play Saturday afternoon at the Henderson Center with a 4 p.m. tip off.

