How area senators voted on impeachment

Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D), who voted to convict said, “Today I voted guilty on the articles of impeachment brought against former President Trump to hold him accountable for his seditious actions and words that threatened our democracy. It is time to move forward as one nation to focus on helping Americans suffering from the pandemic. Now more than ever, it is on each of us to seek unity over division and put partisanship aside for the good of our country.”

West Virginia Shelley Moore Capito (R) said in part in a statement, “My vote today does not ignore the fact that what happened on January 6 was completely unacceptable. The violent actions that day were previously unimaginable and should have never happened in the first place. The vicious mob that attacked our Capitol that day threatened not just those who work there, including law enforcement, but they threatened the entire institution and what it represents. I firmly believe in our electoral system and in the power of the voice of the people. The American people spoke on Election Day in record numbers and voted to elect Joe Biden as our next president, a result I voted to certify. What happened on January 6 threatened our foundational transfer of power and the actions were an embarrassment to our country and everything that we stand for. The actions and reactions of President Trump were disgraceful, and history will judge him harshly.”

