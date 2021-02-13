Many forced to cope with no electricity

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Close to 48 hours after losing power, many in West Virginia remain in the dark.

Ed Roberts lives along state Route 152 near the Wayne-Cabell County line. He was notified his electric isn’t expected to be restored until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Until then, he’s got his generator and wood stove going.

“It’s hard,” Roberts said. “Our generator doesn’t power the whole house, so we cook on a camp stove and we do whatever we have to do.”

Greg Queen and his wife, who also live along Route 152, will be spending the night with their daughter until electricity is back on in their home.

“It’s tough to be without power and not know what they’ve got ahead of them or how long it’s going to take,” Queen said.

Queen went back to his chilly, dark house Friday evening to run a heater to try to prevent his pipes from freezing.

Fallen trees are blocking driveways and doing other forms of damage. One fell onto Roberts’ guest house.

He’s just praying the big one behind his house doesn’t come crashing down next and make a lack of electricity the least of their worries.

