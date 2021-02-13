Advertisement

Many forced to cope with no electricity

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Close to 48 hours after losing power, many in West Virginia remain in the dark.

Ed Roberts lives along state Route 152 near the Wayne-Cabell County line. He was notified his electric isn’t expected to be restored until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Until then, he’s got his generator and wood stove going.

“It’s hard,” Roberts said. “Our generator doesn’t power the whole house, so we cook on a camp stove and we do whatever we have to do.”

Greg Queen and his wife, who also live along Route 152, will be spending the night with their daughter until electricity is back on in their home.

“It’s tough to be without power and not know what they’ve got ahead of them or how long it’s going to take,” Queen said.

Queen went back to his chilly, dark house Friday evening to run a heater to try to prevent his pipes from freezing.

Fallen trees are blocking driveways and doing other forms of damage. One fell onto Roberts’ guest house.

He’s just praying the big one behind his house doesn’t come crashing down next and make a lack of electricity the least of their worries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
An AEP spokesperson said ice storms can be very damaging for electrical utilities.
UPDATE | Thousands of AEP customers still without power in W.Va.; weekend restoration expected for some
Power restored at Walmart in Boyd County
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice proposes eliminating the state income tax

Latest News

Thelma Hughes, our latest Hometown Hero, has a time-honored bond with a family she helped out...
Hometown Hero | Thelma Hughes
Thelma Hughes, our latest Hometown Hero, has a time-honored bond with a family she helped out...
Hometown Hero | Thelma Hughes
Officials say the road is expected to be shut down for roughly two hours.
Route 35 shut down in Putnam County after tractor-trailer accident
Some AEP customers have been told their power isn't expected to be restored until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Coping with no electricity