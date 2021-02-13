More than 26,000 AEP customers still without power in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While power has been restored to thousands of AEP customers in West Virginia, around 26,700 were still without as of Friday evening.

AEP made that announcement, echoing that service for some customers may not be restored until Saturday or Sunday evening.

In Jackson and Mason counties, service restoration is expected to be complete by 10 p.m. Saturday, February 13. In Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln counties, service restoration is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Sunday, February 14.

An AEP spokesman said restoration times are fluid, and some customers could find their power back on before those estimated times.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, counties still dealing with the most outages are: Cabell (11,575), Wayne (7,216), Putnam (4,607), Jackson (665), Mason (1,927), Kanawha (229), and Lincoln (498).

At its peak, the ice storm left more than 45,000 AEP customers in the dark in West Virginia. The company said it has nearly 700 workers out in the field, including 200 from Ohio and Indiana who arrived ahead of the ice storm.

