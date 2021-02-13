Advertisement

More than 26,000 AEP customers still without power in W.Va.

While power has been restored to thousands of AEP customers in West Virginia, around 26,700...
While power has been restored to thousands of AEP customers in West Virginia, around 26,700 were still without as of Friday evening.(Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While power has been restored to thousands of AEP customers in West Virginia, around 26,700 were still without as of Friday evening.

AEP made that announcement, echoing that service for some customers may not be restored until Saturday or Sunday evening.

In Jackson and Mason counties, service restoration is expected to be complete by 10 p.m. Saturday, February 13. In Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln counties, service restoration is expected to be complete by 6 p.m. Sunday, February 14.

An AEP spokesman said restoration times are fluid, and some customers could find their power back on before those estimated times.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, counties still dealing with the most outages are: Cabell (11,575), Wayne (7,216), Putnam (4,607), Jackson (665), Mason (1,927), Kanawha (229), and Lincoln (498).

At its peak, the ice storm left more than 45,000 AEP customers in the dark in West Virginia. The company said it has nearly 700 workers out in the field, including 200 from Ohio and Indiana who arrived ahead of the ice storm.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
An AEP spokesperson said ice storms can be very damaging for electrical utilities.
UPDATE | Thousands of AEP customers still without power in W.Va.; weekend restoration expected for some
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice proposes eliminating the state income tax
Power restored at Walmart in Boyd County

Latest News

Michael Thad Luther Cole was last seen in the area of 1st Avenue in Huntington around 12:15...
Silver Alert issued for man in Huntington
No one was injured.
Tree falls through home in Flatwoods, Ky.
Bond denied for man accused of killing police officer
WSAZ
Boyd, Carter, Lawrence county households deal with water outage Friday