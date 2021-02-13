MU soccer starts season in frigid temperatures

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – On a cold day, with snow and ice surrounding Hoops Family Field, the Marshall men’s soccer team played a heated match against the Ohio Valley Fighting Scots that ended in a 1-1 draw. Sophomore Gabriel Alves scored his first career goal for the Herd.

Marshall begins the season 0-0-1. The match counted as an exhibition for Ohio Valley.

“It was a very interesting match,” Herd assistant coach Petsa Ivanovic said. “Very good opponent, I think they were very organized. They do play Division II, but they are a very quality team and they gave us a good game. We struggled to find the pace in the beginning and we built ourselves into it.

“Obviously with a lot of the challenges that we have had, and not being able to train as a unit for quite a while, we were not able to address all of the things that we wanted to cover and some of the things showed in the game. I told the guys before the game that normally in a regular preseason, we are like a passenger jet on a nice runway to take off and build ourselves into the season and take off nice and smoothly. But this time we are like a fighter jet, getting off of a carrier. We have a short run up and we either take off and fly, or we fall off the cliff and in to the ocean.

“Very proud of the guys, they did not let their guard down and did not quit.”

The two squads played through a scoreless first half. Marshall had three shots on goal, while OVU had one. Herd junior keeper Oliver Semmle recorded his first career save in the 13th minute. Junior Vinicius Fernandes had two shots on goal and redshirt sophomore Milo Yosef had one.

In the second half, the action heated up as the two teams combined for 19 fouls and eight yellow cards. The Fighting Scots got on the board first, knocking a header in to the far corner off a corner kick in the 72nd minute. Marshall continued to battle and finally found the back of the net as Alves booted across a shot off a corner kick from junior Jan-Erik Leinhos in the 87th minute.

Neither team was able to punch across that final score to take the win playing through both overtime periods. After 110 minutes, 36 combined penalties (20 for OVU and 16 for Marshall) and nine yellow cards (six for OVU and three for Marshall) the final horn sounded on the 1-1 draw.

The Herd had five players who stayed on the pitch for all 110 minutes in Semmle, Leinhos, juniors Nathan Dossantos and Vitor Dias and senior Jamil Roberts. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Sirk played 105 minutes.

Marshall returns to the pitch on Wednesday, Feb. 17, with another home match against Lipscomb. Kickoff from Hoops Family Field is set for 3 p.m. The match against Lipscomb had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, but was moved due to the possibility of bad weather. The Herd’s match against West Virginia Tech has also been moved back one day, to now Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.