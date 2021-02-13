Advertisement

Multiple roads closed after black ice causes crash

This tanker truck rollover has closed multiple roads and bridges in the Ashland area.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Black ice hit our region on Saturday morning, causing multiple crashes and closing roads.

A tanker truck rolled over near the intersection of U.S. 52 and the 13th Street bridge in the Ashland area.

The crash has blocked the 12th and 13th Street bridges on the Ashland side of the river and all lanes of U.S. 52 on the Ohio side of the river.

Dispatchers said Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The area has been detoured. Drivers are told to use the Ironton-Russell bridge to get between Ashland and Ohio.

“Salt trucks are out in Boyd, Greenup, and Carter counties after a fine mist of freezing rain has created icy conditions,” KYTC Highway District Nine said in a Facebook post. “Numerous crashes have been reported. Crews are out in force on I-64, in Ashland, Greenup, patrolling and treating all routes as quickly as possible, but slick conditions are likely this morning.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the duration of this closure is unknown at this time, but it could last several hours.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Emergency dispatchers say it's a solid sheet of ice in the crash area.
