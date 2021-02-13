Advertisement

Ohio Gov. DeWine speaks out against school officials pushing back on in-person learning

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has publicly rebuked school officials in Akron and Cincinnati for backtracking on commitments they’d made to offer in-person learning by March 1.

He says that’s unacceptable after the districts were among those prioritized for coronavirus vaccines because of their reopening promises.

The Republican governor was upset to learn that Akron students weren’t slated to return until mid-March, and that Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills High School was sticking with remote learning over concerns about keeping students socially distanced.

DeWine says if they’re not getting kids back in classrooms, vaccinations should be redirected from educators to older populations at greater risk.

