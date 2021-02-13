Pomeroy bar cited for crowded night

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, members of their Ohio Investigative Unit issued a citation to Mi Boyz Bar and Grill in Pomeroy for violating health orders.

According to a release from OSHP, plainclothes officers cited the bar at 11:05 p.m. Saturday night after observing roughly 100 patrons crowded shoulder-to-shoulder, dancing and intermixing with social groups. OSHP says several were standing while consuming alcohol and most that were at the bar including staff were not wearing face coverings and little to no social distancing measures were in place.

The Gallipolis Post of OSHP assisted in the citation. The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines leading up to the possibility of a loss or suspension of liquor permits.

