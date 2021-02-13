Advertisement

Route 35 shut down in Putnam County after tractor-trailer accident

Officials say the road is expected to be shut down for roughly two hours.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of Route 35 are shut down after a tractor-trailer accident Friday night.

According to Winfield Fire Department, the tractor-trailer was traveling Northbound when on Route 35 when it crashed into a guardrail.

Officials say the accident is only on the Northbound side but they need both lanes closed so wreckers can get through traffic to help with recovery efforts.

Officials said there are no injuries and the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

They anticipate route 35 to be shut down for about two hours.

