Silver Alert issued for man in Huntington

Michael Thad Luther Cole was last seen in the of 1st Avenue in Huntington around 12:15 Friday morning.
Michael Thad Luther Cole was last seen in the of 1st Avenue in Huntington around 12:15 Friday morning.(WVSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen near St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

Michael Thad Luther Cole was last seen in the area of 1st Avenue around 12:15 Friday morning.

According to West Virginia State Police, he was wearing a green jacket, red shirt and tan pants at the time.

Cole is 53 years old, bald, 5 feet 7, and weighs 205 pounds.

He is listed in the missing person database as a missing person with a disability.

He is believed to still be in the Huntington area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabell County 911 Center at 304-526-8585.

WSAZ
