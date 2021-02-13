Advertisement

Tree falls through home in Flatwoods, Ky.

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLATWOODS, Ky (WSAZ) - Imagine you’re in bed, winding down for the night -- then, all of a sudden, your house starts rumbling, only to find a 100-foot tree fell through your roof.

“House rumbled bad. It was like an earthquake,” Noleaka Hogan said.

Built-up ice from the recent winter weather caused too much pressure on the tree, resulting in it to snap.

“The door is holding up the ceiling to keep it from falling,” Hogan said.

In the blink of an eye, Hogan’s home of 20 years is now unlivable.

“I’m just thankful me and the dogs are OK,” Hogan said.

The tree came down around 2 Thursday morning, in Hogan’s guest bedroom.

“This is my normal room I sleep in, but with the winter and the way its been lately, I slept back there in the other room with my dogs,” Hogan said.

She was sleeping in another room that tends to stay warmer, which just so happened to be on the opposite side of where the tree hit.

It meant dodging a life-threatening situation, which Hogan says she’s been trying to avoid for years --- asking her landlord to cut it down.

“Ten years I’ve been fighting for this to get cut and no one wanted to think twice about it, and this is what happened,” Hogan said.

Now it means having to start over.

“Now, just have to get a new place to live, been here 20 years,” Hogan said, taking the memories with her as she leaves her home behind.

A GoFundMe for Hogan can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer crash has shut down I-64WB near Cross Lanes.
UPDATE | Several roads closed in our region; I-64 reopens
First Warning Forecast 2-11-21
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says new problems arise with snow and ice
An AEP spokesperson said ice storms can be very damaging for electrical utilities.
UPDATE | Thousands of AEP customers still without power in W.Va.; weekend restoration expected for some
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday night delivers his fifth State of the State address.
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice proposes eliminating the state income tax
Power restored at Walmart in Boyd County

Latest News

Michael Thad Luther Cole was last seen in the area of 1st Avenue in Huntington around 12:15...
Silver Alert issued for man in Huntington
While power has been restored to thousands of AEP customers in West Virginia, around 26,700...
More than 26,000 AEP customers still without power in W.Va.
Bond denied for man accused of killing police officer
WSAZ
Boyd, Carter, Lawrence county households deal with water outage Friday