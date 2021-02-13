Tree falls through home in Flatwoods, Ky.

FLATWOODS, Ky (WSAZ) - Imagine you’re in bed, winding down for the night -- then, all of a sudden, your house starts rumbling, only to find a 100-foot tree fell through your roof.

“House rumbled bad. It was like an earthquake,” Noleaka Hogan said.

Built-up ice from the recent winter weather caused too much pressure on the tree, resulting in it to snap.

“The door is holding up the ceiling to keep it from falling,” Hogan said.

In the blink of an eye, Hogan’s home of 20 years is now unlivable.

“I’m just thankful me and the dogs are OK,” Hogan said.

The tree came down around 2 Thursday morning, in Hogan’s guest bedroom.

“This is my normal room I sleep in, but with the winter and the way its been lately, I slept back there in the other room with my dogs,” Hogan said.

She was sleeping in another room that tends to stay warmer, which just so happened to be on the opposite side of where the tree hit.

It meant dodging a life-threatening situation, which Hogan says she’s been trying to avoid for years --- asking her landlord to cut it down.

“Ten years I’ve been fighting for this to get cut and no one wanted to think twice about it, and this is what happened,” Hogan said.

Now it means having to start over.

“Now, just have to get a new place to live, been here 20 years,” Hogan said, taking the memories with her as she leaves her home behind.

A GoFundMe for Hogan can be found here.

