Weekend weather before winter storms next week

Freezing rain, sleet and snow still have roads slick in spots in Johnson County Kentucky.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The air has a raw and damp feel this Friday night. The ice and snow on the ground and on our trees a reminder of what we have endured this past week. Careful if doing any traveling overnight and Saturday morning as temperatures hover near 30 degrees with pockets of freezing drizzle and fog recoating windshields with a film of ice to complement the re-frozen slush already on the ground.

Saturday’s skies will remain leaden grey and gloomy with areas of fog and mist lingering all the while temperatures will creep above freezing FOR PARTS OF Kentucky and West Virginia. The slow rise is problematic since a new round of ice and snow will be arriving by Monday. Should weekend temperatures not muster enough of a thaw then we could be in for an even bigger problem with new icing next week.

Watch for a period of light snow or freezing rain on Saturday night then a cloudy and colder Sunday.

Next week’s storm pattern is double barreled with winter weather alerts and warnings already being issued by the National Weather Service for Monday and Tuesday. That type of proactive action shows the magnitude of the threat for next week when the difference between heavy snow and heavy ice may be just a  few miles and few degrees.

