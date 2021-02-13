Advertisement

WVU falls in 2 OT

Sooners sweep Mountaineers in 2020-21
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Austin Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime and No. 12 Oklahoma held off No. 14 West Virginia 91-90 on Saturday.

Umoja Gibson added 21 for the Sooners (13-5, 8-4 Big 12), who had relinquished a nine-point lead in regulation.

Derek Culver had his 10th double-double of the season with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4). Sean McNeil added 21 points, all after halftime, and Miles McBride scored 19.

Culver scored seven points in the second overtime to put West Virginia ahead 88-85 with 2:12 left. De’Vion Harmon’s layup and two free throws by Reaves gave the Sooners the lead before McBride’s layup with 41 seconds left put the Mountaineers ahead 90-89.

Reaves capped the scoring with a floater in the lane over McBride with 27 seconds left. But there was plenty of drama left.

Culver’s layup attempt with 7 seconds left was blocked by Oklahoma’s Kur Kuath and the ball went out of bounds back to the Sooners. West Virginia got it right back on a tie-up during the ensuing inbounds pass.

After the ball went out of bounds again and West Virginia kept possession, McBride lofted a pass underneath the basket to Culver. But both Culver and Jalen Bridges missed rushed shots in a crowd as time ran out.

Harmon added 13 points for Oklahoma. Elijah Harkless scored 12 and Brady Manek had 11.

