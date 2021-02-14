17,000 without power in latest AEP update

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After Thursday’s winter storm, heavy ice and snow put pressure and weight on tree limbs, causing them to fall and break onto power lines, leaving many in the dark.

American Electric Power is working non-stop to get power restored but thousands are left still dealing with damage including many who have no electricity in Wayne, Cabell and Putnam counties.

Heather Vaughn, her husband and their three young children live in Lavalette where the power has been out since Thursday.

“It rarely even happens that’s why we don’t even have a generator,” said Vaughn.

She called all over the Tri-State searching for a heater because the family of five only has one but heaters are scarce.

“Oh my goodness at least ten. We have called all through the Tri-State,” said Vaughn.

Her family is one of thousands in Wayne County without power since the ice storm moved through. Vaughn said they tried for a hotel room Thursday but all were booked. Friday they finally scored one.

“We ended up spending the night last night at a hotel just because it has become a little unbearable,” said Vaughn.

AEP said power in Wayne, Putnam, and Cabell counties should be back on by Sunday late afternoon or Monday at the latest. The power company brought in a couple hundred extra hands to help with the ice storm.

At it’s peak 45,000 were left without power, AEP said now 17,000 remain without power.

For many like Wendell Singleton, its growing weary.

“You have about like eight or nine blankets over top of you bundled up,” said Singleton. “Every time I see a truck go by I say alright I hope the lights come on there goes another one.”

He sees neighbors up the road with power and hopes his community is next.

“We freezing out here in this little trailer park,” said Singleton.

The process to restore power is not easy.

Bryce Ryan works for Asplundh, he said the company is contracted with AEP to get trees off power lines.

“I cut a whole tree off of a wire today,” said Ryan.

He has worked for three days on non-stop storm recovery, sometimes encountering dangerous situations.

“It’s a little intense sometimes because that tree is holding the wire down and with the pressure and you don’t know if its going to fly up and hit you,” said Ryan.

Limb after limb he sawed trees off power lines, he said they have to do it safely before the power company can even get the lines back up.

Crews working around the clock to catch up and prepare for the next winter weather system expected to move in early next week.

