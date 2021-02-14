Advertisement

Additional lineman called in to help restore power

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes before the next round of winter storms.
Crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes before the next round of winter storms.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Appalachian Power is announcing additional efforts to get power back to homes following a severe ice storm that hit the region on Thursday.

AEP is bringing in an additional 400 workers to help restore power and prepare for the second round of winter storms headed to West Virginia.

Counties with most remaining outages are Cabell, with 4,669 customers out of service, Wayne, with 3,804, and Putnam, with 1,813.

STATEMENT FROM APPALACHIAN POWER:

“Ice from the storm last Wednesday night and Thursday still remains on trees, power lines and some roads. Crews continue work in hazardous conditions to restore service to around 13,000 customers without power.

Preparations are under way for damaging ice and snow forecasted for West Virginia Sunday night through Monday. Additional line workers from outside the company are being secured in anticipation of damage this storm is likely to bring.

We are significantly increasing the resources dedicated to restoring power from these storms. On Friday, we had 926 workers dedicated to storm restoration, including company, contract and mutual assistance workers. As hundreds more arrived through the weekend, the number of workers dedicated to storm restoration efforts more than doubled and now stands at 1,973 total workers from multiple states.”

To report an outage or view the most updated map with estimated restoration times, click here.

