Advertisement

Ashley Judd describes how she ‘nearly lost’ her leg in Congo

Ashley Judd said that if she wasn't a famous actor, she thinks she might have lost her leg and...
Ashley Judd said that if she wasn't a famous actor, she thinks she might have lost her leg and her life in the “catastrophic accident.”(Source: UNFPA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Ashley Judd has recounted a painful ordeal she believes almost cost her leg after tripping in a Congolese rainforest and having to be evacuated by motorbike.

In one of two Instagram Live videos hosted Friday by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, the actor said she was stuck on the ground for five hours with a “badly misshapen leg,” biting a stick because of pain, and “howling like a wild animal.”

Judd was injured when she and researchers were up early in a rainforest looking for bonobos when she tripped over a log and the fall shattered her tibia. She was carried out of the rainforest in a hammock and back to camp.

Then she was evacuated by motorbike, with a driver steering and another man “holding the top part of my shattered tibia together.” That trip lasted six hours.

She described it as a “catastrophic accident” and added that she “nearly lost my leg.” She conducted the interview from a hospital bed in South Africa and revealed that if she wasn’t a famous actor, she thinks she might have lost her leg and her life during the 55-hour ordeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This tanker truck rollover has closed multiple roads and bridges in the Ashland area.
Bridges re-open after tanker accident
Power lines throughout West Virginia remain frozen Friday night after an ice storm hit the...
AEP talks about who gets lights back on first, obstacles restoring outages
Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting...
How area senators voted on impeachment
Officers cited Mi Boyz Bar and Grill for violating health orders put in place to prevent the...
Pomeroy bar cited for crowded night
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has the latest weekend forecast
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says two big storms are heading our way

Latest News

FILE - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a post-Cabinet press conference with...
New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Trump denounced but acquitted in second impeachment trial; Biden vows healing
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., used his strongest language to date to excoriate Trump minutes...
McConnell: Trump 'practically and morally responsible' for Capitol riot
Seven Republicans and every Democrat found the former president guilty, but it was far short of...
Trump acquitted in impeachment trial but labeled 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot