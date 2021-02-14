Advertisement

Herd sweeps MTSU

Jarrod West scored 29 points in the Saturday win.
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (12-5, 6-4 C-USA) finished a two-game sweep over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-13, 3-9 C-USA) by winning 96-85 Saturday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center.

“Our three guards are as good as it gets in this country,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said about his three starting guards after the game. “I’m excited to watch them and I love coaching them.”

Senior Jarrod West tallied a career-high 29 points to lead the team alone in the category for the first time this season as he added six assists and three steals to his stat line. Junior guard Taevion Kinsey added 25 points on an 11-for-15 day from the field. Kinsey recorded back-to-back games of 25 points.

Redshirt sophomore Andy Taylor with 10 points and nine assists nearly had his fourth career double-double. Redshirt senior Jannson Williams recorded a game-high four blocks in the contest.

After shooting 59.2 percent as a team in Friday’s win, the Thundering Herd followed that up by shooting 60.7 percent Saturday.

Just as Friday’s contest started, the Blue Raiders began the game shooting hot, leading by as many as nine points nearly seven minutes into the contest. But a pair of 9-0 runs for the Thundering Herd in the opening half propelled Marshall to a 45-44 halftime lead.

After MTSU retook the lead with the opening points of the second half, Marshall outscored the Blue Raiders 18-5 over the next 5:18 to take a lead which it would never relinquish.

The Herd continued its dominance with a 7-0 run on a layup by West, a Taylor three and a highlight-reel dunk by Mikel Beyers to go up 75-63 with just over eight minutes to go.

Five minutes later Beyers with a layup and Kinsey with a three-point basket went on a quick 5-0 run, followed by a West three and a Kinsey layup for another 5-0 run to go up 14, 92-78, for its largest lead of the game.

