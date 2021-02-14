Ice storm risk looms

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -While winter ice storms are abnormal for our area (save for Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky), in a fitting salute to the pandemic era we live, a second major ice storm in a week is poised to arrive on Monday in our area. It’s a “two phased storm”, in the words of meteorologist Andy Chilian with impacts starting on Monday and lasting for at least the first half of this week.

With weekend temperatures stuck in the 20s the ground is primed to accept the falling rain and sleet. That means accumulations of sleet at ground level and plain ice above ground will create all sorts of meteorological mischief. That ground level ice makes this second storm more formidable.

Monday morning will dawn with the first batch of snow, sleet and freezing rain passing through. Road conditions will range from snow covered west toward Portsmouth and Vanceburg to slick and hazardous where rain or sleet freeze generally from the Ohio and Big Sandy Rivers eastward. Monday is a national holiday with many schools off and government offices closed, so the typical impacts will be muted by the lack of traffic.

Let’s not forget how walking can be especially slippery as ice coats sidewalks and steps,

The morning accumulation of snow west, sleet central and icy rain east will be followed by a mid-morning into mid-afternoon 6 hour lull.

Then by late day and evening, phase 2 of this storm will kick in with a heavier swath of freezing rain and sleet. Where rain falls heavily, the build-up of ice on power lines will surely lead to more power outages. In a worst case scenario power outages would be widespread and crippling.

A few runs of our North American weather model have raised a glimmer of hope that temperatures inch above 32 during the height of the storm. But given the cold bias to this weekend’s pattern the stark reality is that most areas will not reach 32 and hence ice storm conditions will dominate.

As for snow accumulations, there are favored times at the beginning and end of this storm with areas in Interior Southern Ohio and far Northern Kentucky at risk for enough snow to plow while other areas get a few inches at the top end of the range.

Trust me in this case snow would be way better than ice.

